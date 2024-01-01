Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 95.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.44 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at 96.67 and closed at 95.63. The highest price reached during the day was 96.67, while the lowest price was 94.85. The market capitalization of the company is 105,474.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 97.7, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,548,898 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 96.45 as against previous close of 96.4

Punjab National Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, currently has a spot price of 96.45. The bid price stands at 96.85, with a bid quantity of 16,000 shares. The offer price is 96.9, accompanied by an offer quantity of 32,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 213,368,000 shares, indicating substantial market participation and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹96.44, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹95.79

The current data indicates that the stock price of Punjab National Bank is 96.44. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.57%
3 Months8.79%
6 Months85.38%
YTD69.62%
1 Year72.83%
01 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹95.79, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹95.63

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 95.79. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 0.16.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹95.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the total volume of shares traded was 8,548,898. The closing price of the shares was 95.63.

