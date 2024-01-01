Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at ₹96.67 and closed at ₹95.63. The highest price reached during the day was ₹96.67, while the lowest price was ₹94.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,474.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹97.7, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,548,898 shares.
Punjab National Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, currently has a spot price of ₹96.45. The bid price stands at ₹96.85, with a bid quantity of 16,000 shares. The offer price is ₹96.9, accompanied by an offer quantity of 32,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 213,368,000 shares, indicating substantial market participation and potential trading opportunities.
The current data indicates that the stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹96.44. There has been a 0.68 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.57%
|3 Months
|8.79%
|6 Months
|85.38%
|YTD
|69.62%
|1 Year
|72.83%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹95.79. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 0.16.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the total volume of shares traded was 8,548,898. The closing price of the shares was ₹95.63.
