Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹73.21 and closed at ₹73.11. The stock reached a high of ₹74.27 and a low of ₹72.81. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹80,380.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,760,518 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) shows that the stock price is ₹73.04. There has been a small percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.04, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for PNB stock.
