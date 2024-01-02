Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 95.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.81 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 96.1 and closed at 95.79. The stock had a high of 99.25 and a low of 95.82. The market capitalization of the company is 107,698.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 97.7, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 7,169,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹97.81, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹95.79

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is 97.81 with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 2.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.11% or 2.02 from its previous value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹95.79 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 7,169,612 shares. The closing price of the shares was 95.79.

