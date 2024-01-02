Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees gains in trading today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at ₹96.1 and closed at ₹95.79. The stock had a high of ₹99.25 and a low of ₹95.82. The market capitalization of the company is ₹107,698.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹97.7, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 7,169,612 shares.
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is ₹97.81 with a percent change of 2.11 and a net change of 2.02. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.11% or ₹2.02 from its previous value.
