Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Plunges in Trading Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹97.88 and the closing price was ₹97.81. The stock reached a high of ₹98.87 and a low of ₹96.10. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹106,828.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹97.02. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.79, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
