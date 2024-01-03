Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 97.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.02 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 97.88 and the closing price was 97.81. The stock reached a high of 98.87 and a low of 96.10. The market capitalization of PNB is 106,828.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹97.02, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹97.81

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 97.02. It has experienced a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.79, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

03 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹97.81 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 5,791,828 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 97.81.

