Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹78 and closed at ₹77.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹81.47, while the low was ₹78. PNB has a market capitalization of ₹88,869.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. On the BSE, a total volume of 5,558,630 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.