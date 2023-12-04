Hello User
Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 4.07 %. The stock closed at 77.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.71 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 78 and closed at 77.55. The stock's high for the day was 81.47, while the low was 78. PNB has a market capitalization of 88,869.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, and the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, a total volume of 5,558,630 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,558,630. The closing price for the shares was 77.55.

