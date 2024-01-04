Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹95.96 and closed at ₹97.02. The stock had a high of ₹97.95 and a low of ₹94.75. PNB has a market capitalization of ₹106,223.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. On the BSE, there were 7,476,743 shares of PNB traded.
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of ₹96.44 and a high price of ₹97.40.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of ₹96.65. The bid price is ₹96.95, while the offer price is ₹97.05. The offer quantity stands at 56,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 32,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 226,872,000.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹96.76. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.29.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.07%
|3 Months
|10.55%
|6 Months
|64.59%
|YTD
|0.73%
|1 Year
|66.87%
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹96.47. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, reflecting a decline in value. Overall, PNB stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a volume of 7,476,743 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹97.02.
