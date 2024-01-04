Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 96.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.76 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 95.96 and closed at 97.02. The stock had a high of 97.95 and a low of 94.75. PNB has a market capitalization of 106,223.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, there were 7,476,743 shares of PNB traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 96.44 and a high price of 97.40.

04 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 97.25 as against previous close of 97.1

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 96.65. The bid price is 96.95, while the offer price is 97.05. The offer quantity stands at 56,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 32,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 226,872,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹96.76, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹96.47

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 96.76. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 0.29.

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.07%
3 Months10.55%
6 Months64.59%
YTD0.73%
1 Year66.87%
04 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹96.47, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹97.02

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 96.47. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, reflecting a decline in value. Overall, PNB stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹97.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a volume of 7,476,743 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 97.02.

