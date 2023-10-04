Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 3.75 %. The stock closed at 80.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.21 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at a price of 80.38 and closed at 80.2. The stock reached a high of 83.45 and a low of 79.8 during the day. PNB's market capitalization is 91,622.53 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 82.6, while its 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,012,353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹83.21, up 3.75% from yesterday's ₹80.2

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 83.21. The stock has experienced a 3.75% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.01.

04 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹80.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 6,012,353 shares. The closing price for the day was 80.2 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.