Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stock Rises with Positive Trading Day

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹96.65 and closed at ₹96.47. The stock reached a high of ₹97.84 and a low of ₹96.44. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹107,214.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,486,472 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is ₹97.37. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that PNB stock has experienced a small gain in value.
