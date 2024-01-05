Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank's Stock Rises with Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 96.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.37 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 96.65 and closed at 96.47. The stock reached a high of 97.84 and a low of 96.44. The market capitalization of PNB is 107,214.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,486,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹97.37, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹96.47

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 97.37. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that PNB stock has experienced a small gain in value.

05 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹96.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,486,472. The closing price for the stock was 96.47.

