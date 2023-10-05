Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -4.1 %. The stock closed at 83.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.8 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 83.39 and closed at 83.21 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 83.39 and a low of 79.35. The market capitalization of the company is 87,867.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 83.45 and 35.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,228 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹83.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 9,256,228 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was 83.21.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.