Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 74.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.77 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 74.71 and closed at 74.28. The stock's highest price for the day was 75.38, while the lowest was 74.5. The market capitalization of PNB is 82,329.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.45, and the 52-week low is 38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,919,530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.19%
3 Months27.32%
6 Months42.79%
YTD32.42%
1 Year80.99%
06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.77, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹74.28

As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 74.77. There has been a 0.66 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of PNB.

06 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.28 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 2,919,530 shares and closed at a price of 74.28.

