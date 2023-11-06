Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹74.71 and closed at ₹74.28. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹75.38, while the lowest was ₹74.5. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹82,329.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹83.45, and the 52-week low is ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,919,530 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|27.32%
|6 Months
|42.79%
|YTD
|32.42%
|1 Year
|80.99%
As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹74.77. There has been a 0.66 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.49. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of PNB.
