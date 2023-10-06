Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹80.84 and closed at ₹79.8. The stock reached a high of ₹81 and a low of ₹76.35. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹84,905.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

