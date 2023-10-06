Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹80.84 and closed at ₹79.8. The stock reached a high of ₹81 and a low of ₹76.35. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹84,905.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹77.11. It has experienced a percent change of -3.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.69, further confirming the downward trend. This suggests that PNB's stock has declined in value and investors may be selling their shares.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank recorded a trading volume of 10,365,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹79.8 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!