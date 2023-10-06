Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 79.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.11 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 80.84 and closed at 79.8. The stock reached a high of 81 and a low of 76.35. PNB's market capitalization stands at 84,905.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹77.11, down -3.37% from yesterday's ₹79.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 77.11. It has experienced a percent change of -3.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.69, further confirming the downward trend. This suggests that PNB's stock has declined in value and investors may be selling their shares.

06 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹79.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank recorded a trading volume of 10,365,418 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 79.8 per share.

