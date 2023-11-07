Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 74.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.9 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was 75.07 and the close price was 74.77. The high for the day was 75.53, while the low was 74.71. The market capitalization of PNB is currently 82,472.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 83.45, and the 52-week low was 38.95. The BSE volume for PNB shares on that day was 2,273,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 74.56 and a high price of 76.55 for the day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 75.2 as against previous close of 75.25

Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 75.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 75.6, while the offer price is 75.7. The offer quantity stands at 240,000, whereas the bid quantity is 104,000. The stock's open interest is at a significant 260,112,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹74.77

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 74.9 with a net change of 0.13 and a percent change of 0.17. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months25.91%
6 Months43.76%
YTD32.68%
1 Year79.19%
07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹74.77

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 74.9 with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous day, and the net change in price is 0.13.

07 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,273,074. The closing price for the stock was 74.77.

