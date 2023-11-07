Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹75.07 and the close price was ₹74.77. The high for the day was ₹75.53, while the low was ₹74.71. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹82,472.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹83.45, and the 52-week low was ₹38.95. The BSE volume for PNB shares on that day was 2,273,074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.