Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 97.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.26 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 97.97 and closed at 97.37. The stock's high for the day was 97.97, while the low was 95.7. PNB's market capitalization is currently at 107,093.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 3,092,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

