Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹75.06 and closed at ₹74.90. The stock reached a high of ₹76.73 and a low of ₹74.56. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹83,848.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,013,214 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.15 (-4.17%) & ₹3.2 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹76.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (-6.25%) & ₹1.95 (-4.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1485.0 -1.3 -0.09 1489.0 990.25 115220.44 Bank Of Baroda 192.7 1.45 0.76 219.6 146.5 99652.15 Punjab National Bank 76.27 0.12 0.16 83.45 41.65 83981.02 Union Bank Of India 104.65 -0.2 -0.19 113.4 56.1 71525.63 Indian Overseas Bank 39.86 0.31 0.78 51.0 19.75 75345.02

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.39, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹76.15 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹76.39. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of ₹76.16 and a high of ₹76.85 on the current trading day.

Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 76.85 as against previous close of 76.6 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is trading at a spot price of 76.3. The bid price is 76.5, and the offer price is 76.55. The offer quantity is 24,000, while the bid quantity is 96,000. The stock has an open interest of 266,264,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.32% 3 Months 24.23% 6 Months 51.54% YTD 34.9% 1 Year 81.96%

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.9 on last trading day On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 4013214 shares and closed at a price of ₹74.9.