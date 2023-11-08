Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 76.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.39 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 75.06 and closed at 74.90. The stock reached a high of 76.73 and a low of 74.56. The market capitalization of PNB is 83,848.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,013,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.15 (-4.17%) & 3.2 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 08 Nov 10:46 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 76.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.5 (-6.25%) & 1.95 (-4.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1485.0-1.3-0.091489.0990.25115220.44
Bank Of Baroda192.71.450.76219.6146.599652.15
Punjab National Bank76.270.120.1683.4541.6583981.02
Union Bank Of India104.65-0.2-0.19113.456.171525.63
Indian Overseas Bank39.860.310.7851.019.7575345.02
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.39, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹76.15

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 76.39. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

08 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Punjab National Bank reached a low of 76.16 and a high of 76.85 on the current trading day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 76.85 as against previous close of 76.6

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is trading at a spot price of 76.3. The bid price is 76.5, and the offer price is 76.55. The offer quantity is 24,000, while the bid quantity is 96,000. The stock has an open interest of 266,264,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.28, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹76.15

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 76.28. There has been a slight percent change of 0.17, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.13, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.32%
3 Months24.23%
6 Months51.54%
YTD34.9%
1 Year81.96%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹76.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 76.4. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, implying that the stock price has increased by 0.25.

08 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 4013214 shares and closed at a price of 74.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.