Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹75.06 and closed at ₹74.90. The stock reached a high of ₹76.73 and a low of ₹74.56. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹83,848.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,013,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.