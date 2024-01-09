Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at ₹97.63 and closed at ₹97.26. The stock reached a high of ₹97.63 and a low of ₹94.77. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,604.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,375,046 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹95.62 and a high price of ₹96.77 for the current day.
Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 96.25, with a bid price of 96.25 and an offer price of 96.3. The offer quantity stands at 64000, whereas the bid quantity is 40000. The open interest for the stock is 224672000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹95.98 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 0.98. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.98 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Punjab National Bank has seen a slight positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.86%
|3 Months
|18.91%
|6 Months
|56.77%
|YTD
|-0.78%
|1 Year
|68.44%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹96.15. It has experienced a 1.21% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹1.15.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 6,375,046 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was ₹97.26.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!