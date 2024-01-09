Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.98 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at 97.63 and closed at 97.26. The stock reached a high of 97.63 and a low of 94.77. The market capitalization of the company is 104,604.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,375,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 95.62 and a high price of 96.77 for the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 96.3 as against previous close of 95.4

Punjab National Bank's spot price is currently at 96.25, with a bid price of 96.25 and an offer price of 96.3. The offer quantity stands at 64000, whereas the bid quantity is 40000. The open interest for the stock is 224672000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹95.98, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹95

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 95.98 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 0.98. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% from the previous trading session, with a net increase of 0.98 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that the stock of Punjab National Bank has seen a slight positive movement in its price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.86%
3 Months18.91%
6 Months56.77%
YTD-0.78%
1 Year68.44%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹96.15, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹95

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 96.15. It has experienced a 1.21% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹97.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 6,375,046 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was 97.26.

