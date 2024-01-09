Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at ₹97.63 and closed at ₹97.26. The stock reached a high of ₹97.63 and a low of ₹94.77. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,604.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the stock was 6,375,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.