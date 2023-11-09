Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's open price was ₹76.69 and the close price was ₹76.15. The stock had a high of ₹76.85 and a low of ₹75.49. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹83,441.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹83.45 and ₹41.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,358,723 shares on that day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.98%
|3 Months
|25.09%
|6 Months
|56.29%
|YTD
|34.28%
|1 Year
|81.12%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.78. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.49, resulting in a net change of -0.37.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 2,358,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹76.15.
