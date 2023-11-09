Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 76.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.78 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's open price was 76.69 and the close price was 76.15. The stock had a high of 76.85 and a low of 75.49. The market capitalization of the bank is 83,441.48 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 83.45 and 41.65 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,358,723 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.98%
3 Months25.09%
6 Months56.29%
YTD34.28%
1 Year81.12%
09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.78, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹76.15

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.78. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.49, resulting in a net change of -0.37.

09 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 2,358,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 76.15.

