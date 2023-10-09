comScore
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.28 %. The stock closed at 76.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.23 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 77.5 and closed at 77.11 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 78.2 and a low of 76.01. The market capitalization of PNB is 84,509.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 35.35. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,289,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:14:56 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low price of 73.1 and a high price of 75.91.

09 Oct 2023, 10:07:04 AM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.1 as against previous close of 76.95

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 74.55. The bid price is 74.6, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price stands at 74.7, representing the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 112,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 270,864,000, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:54:18 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:46:42 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.23, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹76.75

The stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently 74.23. There has been a percent change of -3.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.52, suggesting a decline of 2.52 in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05:11 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.75, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹77.11

The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank is 76.75. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.36, suggesting a decline in the stock value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:06:45 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.11 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 5,289,803 shares and closed at a price of 77.11.

