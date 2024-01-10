Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.96 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at 96.15 and closed at 95. The high for the day was 96.77, while the low was 94.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 104,560.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,988,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank's BSE volume was 3,988,939 shares, with a closing price of 95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.