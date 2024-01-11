Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹94.96 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹95.19 and a low of ₹93.4 during the day. PNB's market capitalization is ₹103,943.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 5,279,196 shares.
11 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST
