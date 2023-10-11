Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 75.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.84 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

The last day of trading for Punjab National Bank saw an open price of 73.52 and a close price of 73.36. The stock reached a high of 75.59 and a low of 73.52. The market capitalization of the bank is 82,857.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,009,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.84, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.84, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% from its previous value and the net change in the price is 0.59.

11 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹73.36 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 4,009,170 shares. The closing price for the stock was 73.36.

