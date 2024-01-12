Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees upward trend in trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹95.1 and closed at ₹94.4. The stock had a high of ₹95.95 and a low of ₹94.21. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at ₹104,373.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. On the BSE, a total of 3,296,884 shares of PNB were traded.
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹94.7 and a high of ₹96.14 for the current day.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 95.25. The bid price is 95.3, and the offer price is 95.4. The offer quantity stands at 88,000, while the bid quantity is 64,000. The open interest for PNB is 218,496,000.
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is at ₹95.14. There has been a 0.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.67%
|3 Months
|15.88%
|6 Months
|60.41%
|YTD
|-0.99%
|1 Year
|68.09%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹94.79, with a net change of 0.39 and a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 3,296,884 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹94.4.
