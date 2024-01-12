Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 94.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95.14 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 95.1 and closed at 94.4. The stock had a high of 95.95 and a low of 94.21. The market capitalization of PNB is currently at 104,373.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, a total of 3,296,884 shares of PNB were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 94.7 and a high of 96.14 for the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank January futures opened at 95.15 as against previous close of 95.0

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 95.25. The bid price is 95.3, and the offer price is 95.4. The offer quantity stands at 88,000, while the bid quantity is 64,000. The open interest for PNB is 218,496,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹95.14, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹94.79

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is at 95.14. There has been a 0.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.35.

12 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.67%
3 Months15.88%
6 Months60.41%
YTD-0.99%
1 Year68.09%
12 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹94.79, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹94.4

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 94.79, with a net change of 0.39 and a percent change of 0.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹94.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 3,296,884 shares. The closing price for the stock was 94.4.

