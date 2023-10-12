Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 75.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.02 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, the Punjab National Bank's opening price was 75.84, and the closing price was 75.25. The stock had a high of 77.84 and a low of 75.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 83,705.62 crore. The 52-week high is 83.45, and the 52-week low is 35.45. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 5,071,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 5,071,374. The closing price of the shares was 75.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.