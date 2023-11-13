Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76.98 and closed at ₹76.22. The stock reached a high of ₹76.98 and a low of ₹76.3. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹84,124.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 164,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.