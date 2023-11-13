Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 76.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.52 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 76.98 and closed at 76.22. The stock reached a high of 76.98 and a low of 76.3. The market capitalization of PNB is 84,124.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 164,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.52, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹76.38

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 76.52, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14 points or 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.01%
3 Months22.69%
6 Months57.05%
YTD35.08%
1 Year73.1%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.4, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹76.22

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 76.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.18. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% or 0.18 points.It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

13 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 164,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB's shares was 76.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.