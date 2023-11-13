Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading results

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76.98 and closed at ₹76.22. The stock reached a high of ₹76.98 and a low of ₹76.3. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹84,124.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹41.65. The BSE volume for PNB was 164,765 shares.
The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹76.52, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.14. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14 points or 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.01%
|3 Months
|22.69%
|6 Months
|57.05%
|YTD
|35.08%
|1 Year
|73.1%
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is ₹76.4, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.18. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% or 0.18 points.It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the trading day. Investors should consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 164,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB's shares was ₹76.22.
