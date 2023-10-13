Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 75.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.22 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 76.88 and closed at 76.02. The stock had a high of 77.1 and a low of 75.4. The market capitalization of PNB is 83,452.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,889,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.22, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹75.79

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that its price is 75.22. There has been a decrease of -0.75% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.57.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.1, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹75.79

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 75.1. There has been a percent change of -0.91, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.69, which means the stock has decreased by 0.69 rupees.

13 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹76.02 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 1,889,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PNB's shares was 76.02.

