Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76.88 and closed at ₹76.02. The stock had a high of ₹77.1 and a low of ₹75.4. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹83,452.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹35.45. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,889,329 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
