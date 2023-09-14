comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 14 2023 11:17:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.55 2.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.85 0.4%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,282.65 1.81%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 439.3 0.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.05 -0.06%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 72.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.09 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National BankPremium
Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 72.95 and closed at 72.54. The stock reached a high of 73.51 and a low of 72.11 during the day. PNB's market capitalization is currently at 80,864.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 73.15 and its 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares on this day was 1,041,428.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 11:23:12 AM IST

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 73.1 as against previous close of 72.85

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 73.05. The bid price is Rs. 73.2, while the offer price is Rs. 73.3. The offer quantity stands at 112,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 247,600,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Sep 2023, 11:12:01 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 71.92 and a high of 73.93 on the current day.

14 Sep 2023, 11:01:03 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.09, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹72.54

The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank is 73.09. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means the stock price has risen by this amount.

14 Sep 2023, 10:45:40 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.36, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹72.54

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 73.36. There has been a 1.13 percent change, with a net change of 0.82.

14 Sep 2023, 10:44:00 AM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 14 Sep 10:44 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 72.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 4.6 (+2.22%) & 3.4 (+3.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 14 Sep 10:44 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 0.4 (-20.0%) & 1.35 (-12.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

14 Sep 2023, 10:35:59 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1454.05-1.6-0.111459.8990.25112819.04
Bank Of Baroda210.92.21.05210.8124.0109064.03
Punjab National Bank73.10.560.7773.1534.2580490.52
IDBI Bank68.721.161.7273.3536.673890.51
Union Bank Of India92.11.591.7696.7541.962948.02
14 Sep 2023, 10:05:49 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹72.54

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 72.4. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a small decline in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decrease in value.

14 Sep 2023, 10:03:21 AM IST

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 73.1 as against previous close of 72.85

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 72.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 73.0, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay for the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is at 73.1, which is the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity stands at 16,000, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 112,000. Furthermore, the open interest for PNB is 18,672,000, suggesting a high level of trading activity for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Sep 2023, 09:40:11 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹72.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a BSE volume of 1,041,966 shares. The closing price for PNB shares was 72.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App