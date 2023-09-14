Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading today

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 73.1 as against previous close of 72.85 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 73.05. The bid price is Rs. 73.2, while the offer price is Rs. 73.3. The offer quantity stands at 112,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 247,600,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹71.92 and a high of ₹73.93 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.09, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹72.54 The current data shows that the stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹73.09. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means the stock price has risen by this amount.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.36, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹72.54 The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹73.36. There has been a 1.13 percent change, with a net change of 0.82. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 14 Sep 10:44 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹72.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (+2.22%) & ₹3.4 (+3.03%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 14 Sep 10:44 were at strike price of ₹65.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-20.0%) & ₹1.35 (-12.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1454.05 -1.6 -0.11 1459.8 990.25 112819.04 Bank Of Baroda 210.9 2.2 1.05 210.8 124.0 109064.03 Punjab National Bank 73.1 0.56 0.77 73.15 34.25 80490.52 IDBI Bank 68.72 1.16 1.72 73.35 36.6 73890.51 Union Bank Of India 92.1 1.59 1.76 96.75 41.9 62948.02 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹72.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹72.54 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹72.4. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a small decline in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a minor decrease in value.

Punjab National Bank September futures opened at 73.1 as against previous close of 72.85 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 72.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 73.0, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay for the stock. On the other hand, the offer price is at 73.1, which is the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity stands at 16,000, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 112,000. Furthermore, the open interest for PNB is 18,672,000, suggesting a high level of trading activity for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}