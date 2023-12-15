Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees bullish trading

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Punjab National Bank's stock opened at ₹89.89 and closed at ₹88.77. The stock had a high of ₹90.74 and a low of ₹89.27. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹99,000.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.81, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,588,771 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹90.15 and a high price of ₹91.81 for the current day.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 90.3. The bid price and offer price stand at 90.5 and 90.6 respectively. The offer quantity is 88000 and the bid quantity is 104000. The open interest for PNB is at 220928000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹90.49. The percent change is 0.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.58, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.58 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests that PNB stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|16.8%
|6 Months
|78.37%
|YTD
|59.26%
|1 Year
|51.73%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹90.6. There has been a 0.77% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3,588,771. The closing price for PNB shares was ₹88.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!