Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees bullish trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 89.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.49 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 89.89 and closed at 88.77. The stock had a high of 90.74 and a low of 89.27. The market capitalization of the bank is 99,000.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.81, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,588,771 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 90.15 and a high price of 91.81 for the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank December futures opened at 91.8 as against previous close of 90.35

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 90.3. The bid price and offer price stand at 90.5 and 90.6 respectively. The offer quantity is 88000 and the bid quantity is 104000. The open interest for PNB is at 220928000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹90.49, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹89.91

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 90.49. The percent change is 0.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 0.58, meaning that the stock has increased by 0.58 from its previous value. Overall, the data suggests that PNB stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.57%
3 Months16.8%
6 Months78.37%
YTD59.26%
1 Year51.73%
15 Dec 2023, 09:19 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹90.6, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹89.91

Based on the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 90.6. There has been a 0.77% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.

15 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹88.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3,588,771. The closing price for PNB shares was 88.77.

