Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 3.09 %. The stock closed at 94.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.72 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 95.26 and closed at 94.79. The stock reached a high of 98.6 and a low of 94.7 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stands at 107,599.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,865,061 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹94.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 3,865,061 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB shares was 94.79.

