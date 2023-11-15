Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹76.35 and closed at ₹76.38. The stock had a high of ₹79.44 and a low of ₹76.1 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹87,108.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,645 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.