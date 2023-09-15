Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) was ₹72.95 and the close price was ₹72.54. The high for the day was ₹74.19 and the low was ₹71.92. PNB's market capitalization is ₹81,184.1 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is ₹73.15 and the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The volume of shares traded on BSE for PNB was 5,124,125.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹72.54 on last trading day
