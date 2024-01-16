Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 98.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.02 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 98.5 and closed at 97.72. The stock had a high of 99.6 and a low of 97.8. The market capitalization of PNB is 108,128.17 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 99.25, while the 52-week low is 44.41. On the BSE, the volume of PNB shares traded was 5,008,982.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹99.02, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹98.2

The current price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is 99.02. There has been a 0.84% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.82.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹98.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹97.72

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 98.2. There has been a 0.49% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.48.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹97.72 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a BSE volume of 5,008,982 shares. The closing price for PNB shares on that day was 97.72.

