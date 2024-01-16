Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Trading Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹98.5 and closed at ₹97.72. The stock had a high of ₹99.6 and a low of ₹97.8. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹108,128.17 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.25, while the 52-week low is ₹44.41. On the BSE, the volume of PNB shares traded was 5,008,982.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.