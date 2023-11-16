Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹80.01 and closed at ₹79.11. The stock reached a high of ₹80.85 and a low of ₹78.76. PNB has a market cap of ₹86,953.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, while the 52-week low is ₹43.3. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 5,423,449.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹79.67. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.16%
|3 Months
|27.69%
|6 Months
|60.14%
|YTD
|39.86%
|1 Year
|79.64%
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹78.97. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.14 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 5,423,449 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹79.11.
