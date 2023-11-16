Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 78.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 79.67 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 80.01 and closed at 79.11. The stock reached a high of 80.85 and a low of 78.76. PNB has a market cap of 86,953.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 43.3. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 5,423,449.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹79.67, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹78.97

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 79.67. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.16%
3 Months27.69%
6 Months60.14%
YTD39.86%
1 Year79.64%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.97, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹79.11

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 78.97. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.14, suggesting a decrease of 0.14 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹79.11 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 5,423,449 shares. The closing price for the shares was 79.11.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.