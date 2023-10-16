Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.28, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹75.25

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹75.1 and closed at ₹75.79. The stock reached a high of ₹75.78 and a low of ₹74.61. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹82,857.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.45. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,562,977 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.28, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹75.25 Today, the closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock was ₹75.28, with a net change of ₹0.03 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹75.25.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Punjab National Bank stock is ₹74.84, while the high price is ₹76.12.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.45. The bid price for the stock is 75.5, while the offer price is 76.0. There is an offer quantity of 80,000 and a bid quantity of 16,000. The open interest for PNB is 240,864,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Punjab National Bank stock is 35.50, while the 52-week high price is 83.50.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.47, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹75.47. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.29% or 0.22 points.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.25 (-28.57%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-22.22%) & ₹1.7 (-12.82%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.36, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.36. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 0.11, suggesting a small positive change in value. Overall, PNB stock seems to be experiencing a minor upward movement in its price.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.6. The bid price and bid quantity are 75.6 and 48,000 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 76.1 and 80,000 respectively. The open interest for PNB stands at 241,024,000.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.55. There has been a 0.4% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (+28.57%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹68.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-22.22%) & ₹0.1 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.77, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.77. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52 points or units, resulting in a 0.69 percent change.

Punjab National Bank Live Updates PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK More Information

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.65. The bid price is 75.6, while the offer price is 76.15. The offer quantity stands at 16,000, while the bid quantity is 48,000. The open interest for PNB is 241,152,000.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.63, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹75.63. There has been a 0.5% percent change, with a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-14.29%) & ₹0.15 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹68.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-22.22%) & ₹0.1 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.03, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹76.03. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.78, which means that the stock has increased by ₹0.78.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.85. The bid price is 76.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 76.15, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, and the bid quantity is also 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB stands at 241,264,000 shares.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79. There has been a 0.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.54.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-25.0%) & ₹0.25 (-28.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-0.0%) & ₹0.6 (-29.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹75.25 As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹75.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3 Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.2. The bid price is 75.1 and the offer price is 75.65. The offer quantity is 32,000 and the bid quantity is 112,000. The stock has a high open interest of 241,392,000.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹75.25 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹75.1. There has been a slight decrease of 0.2% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.25, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹75.79 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is ₹75.25, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.71% and a decrease of ₹0.54. The stock is currently trading at ₹75.25.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.79 on last trading day On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 2,562,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PNB's shares was ₹75.79.