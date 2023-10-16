Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at 75.28, up 0.04% from yesterday's 75.25

28 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 75.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.28 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 75.1 and closed at 75.79. The stock reached a high of 75.78 and a low of 74.61. The market capitalization of PNB is currently 82,857.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 35.45. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,562,977 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.28, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹75.25

Today, the closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock was 75.28, with a net change of 0.03 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 75.25.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Punjab National Bank stock is 74.84, while the high price is 76.12.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.45. The bid price for the stock is 75.5, while the offer price is 76.0. There is an offer quantity of 80,000 and a bid quantity of 16,000. The open interest for PNB is 240,864,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Punjab National Bank stock is 35.50, while the 52-week high price is 83.50.

16 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.47, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 75.47. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.29% or 0.22 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.25 (-28.57%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-22.22%) & 1.7 (-12.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.36, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 75.36. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 0.11, suggesting a small positive change in value. Overall, PNB stock seems to be experiencing a minor upward movement in its price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 74.84 and a high of 76.12 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.6. The bid price and bid quantity are 75.6 and 48,000 respectively, while the offer price and offer quantity are 76.1 and 80,000 respectively. The open interest for PNB stands at 241,024,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 75.55. There has been a 0.4% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

16 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (+28.57%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 68.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-22.22%) & 0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 74.84 and a high price of 76.12 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.77, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 75.77. There has been a 0.69 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.52. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52 points or units, resulting in a 0.69 percent change.

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.65. The bid price is 75.6, while the offer price is 76.15. The offer quantity stands at 16,000, while the bid quantity is 48,000. The open interest for PNB is 241,152,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.63, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 75.63. There has been a 0.5% percent change, with a net change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 74.84 and a high price of 76.12 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-14.29%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 68.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-22.22%) & 0.1 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹76.03, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 76.03. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.78, which means that the stock has increased by 0.78.

16 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.85. The bid price is 76.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 76.15, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 16,000 shares, and the bid quantity is also 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB stands at 241,264,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Punjab National Bank reached a low price of 74.84 and a high price of 76.12 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79. There has been a 0.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.54.

16 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-25.0%) & 0.25 (-28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 16 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 72.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-0.0%) & 0.6 (-29.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹75.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 75.3. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock has a low price of 74.84 and a high price of 76.12 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.5 as against previous close of 75.3

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 75.2. The bid price is 75.1 and the offer price is 75.65. The offer quantity is 32,000 and the bid quantity is 112,000. The stock has a high open interest of 241,392,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹75.25

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 75.1. There has been a slight decrease of 0.2% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.25, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹75.79

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that its price is 75.25, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.71% and a decrease of 0.54. The stock is currently trading at 75.25.

16 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.79 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 2,562,977 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of PNB's shares was 75.79.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.