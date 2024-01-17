Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹98.59 and closed at ₹98.2 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹100, while the lowest price was ₹96.82. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹108,216.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹99.6 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,918,172 shares.

