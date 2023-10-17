comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at 75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's 75.28
BackBack

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 75.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.79 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National BankPremium
Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 75.01 and closed at 75.25. The highest price reached during the day was 76.12, while the lowest price was 74.84. PNB's market capitalization stands at 82,890.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, and the 52-week low is 35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:55 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock today was 75.79, showing a net change of 0.51 and a percent change of 0.68. Yesterday's closing price was 75.28.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23:17 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1434.7-12.1-0.841475.5990.25111317.68
Bank Of Baroda207.21.450.7219.6129.65107150.62
Punjab National Bank75.790.510.6883.4535.583452.49
Indian Overseas Bank44.310.070.1651.017.0583756.59
Union Bank Of India105.30.250.24113.442.671969.89
17 Oct 2023, 05:43:42 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 75.29 and a high of 76.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:44:20 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.55 as against previous close of 75.25

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.85. The bid price is 76.2, while the offer price is 76.25. The offer quantity stands at 48,000 shares, with a bid quantity of 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 239,424,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:25:25 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Punjab National Bank stock is 35.50000, while the 52 week high price is 83.50000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02:45 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.49, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 75.49, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% from the previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.21.

Click here for Punjab National Bank Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:40:03 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.65 (-23.53%) & 0.1 (+100.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.7 (-5.05%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37:42 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.41, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.41. There has been a 0.17% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.13.

17 Oct 2023, 02:31:42 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1435.55-11.25-0.781475.5990.25111383.64
Bank Of Baroda207.31.550.75219.6129.65107202.34
Punjab National Bank75.490.210.2883.4535.583122.16
Indian Overseas Bank44.13-0.11-0.2551.017.0583416.35
Union Bank Of India104.8-0.25-0.24113.442.671628.15
17 Oct 2023, 02:28:51 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.55 as against previous close of 75.25

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.5. The bid price stands at 75.45, while the offer price is 75.55. The offer quantity is 48,000, and the bid quantity is 64,000. The stock has a significant open interest of 239,536,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:14:14 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 75.41 and a high price of 76.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:47:13 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.65, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.65, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 0.37. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:36:54 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days75.13
10 Days77.27
20 Days77.35
50 Days69.12
100 Days62.32
300 Days56.59
17 Oct 2023, 01:28:38 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-11.76%) & 0.1 (+100.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.65 (-6.06%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:24:54 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.6 and a high price of 76.15 during the current day's trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18:34 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.74, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹75.28

Based on the current data, the stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.74. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.46, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:46:28 PM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.55 as against previous close of 75.25

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 75.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 75.85. The offer quantity stands at 16,000 shares, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 64,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is at 239,632,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:39:10 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1449.52.70.191475.5990.25112466.01
Bank Of Baroda207.01.250.61219.6129.65107047.2
Punjab National Bank75.680.40.5383.4535.583331.37
Indian Overseas Bank44.510.270.6151.017.0584134.64
Union Bank Of India105.90.850.81113.442.672379.98
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:00 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 75.7, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 0.42 rupees. This information suggests that PNB stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

17 Oct 2023, 12:19:26 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy4444
Hold7776
Sell4333
Strong Sell2222
17 Oct 2023, 12:10:04 PM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock has reached a low of 75.61 and a high of 76.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:07:50 PM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-11.76%) & 0.1 (+100.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.7 (-5.05%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:34:44 AM IST

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.55 as against previous close of 75.25

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.85. The bid price stands at 75.8 and the offer price is 75.95. The offer quantity is 32,000 shares, whereas the bid quantity is higher at 128,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 239,712,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:20:24 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.61 and a high price of 76.15 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:04:23 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.86, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) shows that the stock price is 75.86. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 0.58, further supporting the slight upward movement.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51:45 AM IST

Top active options for Punjab National Bank

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.8 (-5.88%) & 0.15 (+200.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 58.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-0.0%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30:03 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.9, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 75.9. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.62, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.62 points. Overall, these figures suggest a positive trend in the stock price of PNB.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:16 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.61 and a high price of 76.15 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:54:23 AM IST

Punjab National Bank Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:50 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.98, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹75.28

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 75.98. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, meaning that the stock price has increased by 0.7 rupees. Overall, this data suggests that the PNB stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:09:58 AM IST

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 2,854,107 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 75.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App