Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at 75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's 75.28

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The closing price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock today was ₹75.79, showing a net change of 0.51 and a percent change of 0.68. Yesterday's closing price was ₹75.28.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1434.7 -12.1 -0.84 1475.5 990.25 111317.68 Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Punjab National Bank 75.79 0.51 0.68 83.45 35.5 83452.49 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59 Union Bank Of India 105.3 0.25 0.24 113.4 42.6 71969.89 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹75.29 and a high of ₹76.15 on the current day.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 75.55 as against previous close of 75.25 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.85. The bid price is 76.2, while the offer price is 76.25. The offer quantity stands at 48,000 shares, with a bid quantity of 16,000 shares. The open interest for PNB is 239,424,000.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Punjab National Bank stock is 35.50000, while the 52 week high price is 83.50000.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.49, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹75.49, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% from the previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.21. Click here for Punjab National Bank Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.65 (-23.53%) & ₹0.1 (+100.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.7 (-5.05%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 75.13 10 Days 77.27 20 Days 77.35 50 Days 69.12 100 Days 62.32 300 Days 56.59

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹90.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-11.76%) & ₹0.1 (+100.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹65.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.65 (-6.06%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indusind Bank 1449.5 2.7 0.19 1475.5 990.25 112466.01 Bank Of Baroda 207.0 1.25 0.61 219.6 129.65 107047.2 Punjab National Bank 75.68 0.4 0.53 83.45 35.5 83331.37 Indian Overseas Bank 44.51 0.27 0.61 51.0 17.05 84134.64 Union Bank Of India 105.9 0.85 0.81 113.4 42.6 72379.98

Punjab National Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 7 7 7 6 Sell 4 3 3 3 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

