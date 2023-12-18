Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹91.81 and closed at ₹89.91. The stock reached a high of ₹91.81 and a low of ₹89.62. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹100,464.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹91.81 and ₹44.41 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for PNB was 4,253,321.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of ₹91.75. The bid price is ₹92.0, and the offer price is ₹92.1. The offer quantity is 96,000, while the bid quantity is 40,000. The stock's open interest stands at 209,384,000.
The current data for the Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹91.9. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.66, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a small upward trend in the Punjab National Bank stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.43%
|3 Months
|16.79%
|6 Months
|77.01%
|YTD
|61.65%
|1 Year
|53.88%
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is ₹91.24. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.33.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, there were 4,253,321 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹89.91.
