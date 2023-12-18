Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 91.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.9 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 91.81 and closed at 89.91. The stock reached a high of 91.81 and a low of 89.62. The market capitalization of PNB is 100,464.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 91.81 and 44.41 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for PNB was 4,253,321.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank December futures opened at 91.5 as against previous close of 91.65

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 91.75. The bid price is 92.0, and the offer price is 92.1. The offer quantity is 96,000, while the bid quantity is 40,000. The stock's open interest stands at 209,384,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹91.9, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹91.24

The current data for the Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 91.9. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.66, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data indicates a small upward trend in the Punjab National Bank stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.43%
3 Months16.79%
6 Months77.01%
YTD61.65%
1 Year53.88%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹91.24, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹89.91

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is 91.24. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.33.

18 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹89.91 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the BSE, there were 4,253,321 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 89.91.

