Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Plummets

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : Punjab National Bank's stock opened at ₹97.9 and closed at ₹98.28 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹99.95 and a low of ₹96.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹107,071.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,322 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹97.24, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -1.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.06% and decreased by 1.04 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 6,083,322 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹98.28.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!