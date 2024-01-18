Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 98.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.24 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 97.9 and closed at 98.28 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 99.95 and a low of 96.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 107,071.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,083,322 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹97.24, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹98.28

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 97.24, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -1.04. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.06% and decreased by 1.04 rupees.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹98.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 6,083,322 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 98.28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.