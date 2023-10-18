Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹74.23, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹75.79

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹75.98 and closed at ₹75.28. The highest price reached during the day was ₹76.15, while the lowest was ₹75.29. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹83,452.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45, and the 52-week low is ₹35.5. The BSE volume for PNB shares on the last day was 2,044,706. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed today at ₹74.23, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹75.79 Today, Punjab National Bank's stock closed at ₹74.23, which reflects a decrease of 2.06% from the previous day's closing price of ₹75.79. The net change in the stock price is -1.56, indicating a downward movement in the stock value.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 203.7 -3.6 -1.74 219.6 129.65 105340.65 Indian Overseas Bank 43.09 -1.22 -2.75 51.0 17.05 81450.49 Punjab National Bank 74.23 -1.56 -2.06 83.45 35.5 81734.77 Union Bank Of India 102.1 -3.2 -3.04 113.4 42.6 69782.77 IDBI Bank 68.97 -1.15 -1.64 74.75 36.6 74159.32

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low of ₹74.06 and a high of ₹77.20 on the current day.

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 76.6 as against previous close of 76.05 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 74.2. The bid price stands at 74.15, while the offer price is 74.3. The offer quantity is 16,000, and the bid quantity is 48,000. The open interest for PNB is 254,432,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Punjab National Bank stock is 37.05, while the 52 week high price is 83.50.

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹75.79. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.51, indicating a positive change in the stock price of ₹0.51. Overall, the stock price of PNB has seen a small increase.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹78.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.35 (-58.82%) & ₹0.5 (-58.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.8 (-12.5%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹75.79. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59 Punjab National Bank 75.79 0.51 0.68 83.45 35.5 83452.49 Union Bank Of India 105.3 0.25 0.24 113.4 42.6 71969.89 IDBI Bank 70.12 0.02 0.03 74.75 36.6 75395.84

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 76.6 as against previous close of 76.05 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.8. The bid price is 74.6, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 74.65, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 32,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 48,000 shares. The open interest stands at 255,296,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹75.29 and a high price of ₹76.15 today.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79. It has experienced a 0.68% increase in percentage change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 75.52 10 Days 76.78 20 Days 77.43 50 Days 69.44 100 Days 62.57 300 Days 56.69

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-52.94%) & ₹0.2 (-42.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-3.13%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹75.29 and a high price of ₹76.15 for the day.

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is ₹75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and the net change is a positive 0.51.

Punjab National Bank Live Updates PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK More Information

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59 Punjab National Bank 75.79 0.51 0.68 83.45 35.5 83452.49 Union Bank Of India 105.3 0.25 0.24 113.4 42.6 71969.89 IDBI Bank 70.12 0.02 0.03 74.75 36.6 75395.84

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of ₹75.29 and a high price of ₹76.15 for the current day.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-41.18%) & ₹0.2 (-42.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-6.25%) & ₹0.25 (-16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51. Click here for Punjab National Bank News

Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 76.6 as against previous close of 76.05 Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.8. The bid and offer prices stand at 75.1 and 75.15 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 32,000 and 48,000. The stock has an open interest of 249,152,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59 Punjab National Bank 75.79 0.51 0.68 83.45 35.5 83452.49 Union Bank Of India 105.3 0.25 0.24 113.4 42.6 71969.89 IDBI Bank 70.12 0.02 0.03 74.75 36.6 75395.84

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79. The stock has experienced a 0.68 percent increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of ₹75.29 and a high price of ₹76.15 on the current day.

Top active options for Punjab National Bank Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.8 (-5.88%) & ₹0.25 (-28.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-37.5%) & ₹0.15 (-50.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bank Of Baroda 207.2 1.45 0.7 219.6 129.65 107150.62 Indian Overseas Bank 44.31 0.07 0.16 51.0 17.05 83756.59 Punjab National Bank 75.79 0.51 0.68 83.45 35.5 83452.49 Union Bank Of India 105.3 0.25 0.24 113.4 42.6 71969.89 IDBI Bank 70.12 0.02 0.03 74.75 36.6 75395.84

Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Punjab National Bank stock today was ₹75.29, while the high price reached ₹76.15.

Punjab National Bank Live Updates PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK More Information

Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 0.51 points. PNB is a government-owned banking and financial services company in India. The stock's performance can be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company news, and economic indicators. Investors and traders may use this information to make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding PNB stock.

Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.73% 3 Months 23.73% 6 Months 54.38% YTD 34.28% 1 Year 105.42%

Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹75.79, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹75.28 The stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently at ₹75.79. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.28 on last trading day On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 2,044,706 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹75.28.