Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank closed today at 74.23, down -2.06% from yesterday's 75.79

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 75.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.23 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 75.98 and closed at 75.28. The highest price reached during the day was 76.15, while the lowest was 75.29. The market capitalization of PNB is currently 83,452.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, and the 52-week low is 35.5. The BSE volume for PNB shares on the last day was 2,044,706.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, Punjab National Bank's stock closed at 74.23, which reflects a decrease of 2.06% from the previous day's closing price of 75.79. The net change in the stock price is -1.56, indicating a downward movement in the stock value.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bank Of Baroda203.7-3.6-1.74219.6129.65105340.65
Indian Overseas Bank43.09-1.22-2.7551.017.0581450.49
Punjab National Bank74.23-1.56-2.0683.4535.581734.77
Union Bank Of India102.1-3.2-3.04113.442.669782.77
IDBI Bank68.97-1.15-1.6474.7536.674159.32
The Punjab National Bank stock had a low of 74.06 and a high of 77.20 on the current day.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 74.2. The bid price stands at 74.15, while the offer price is 74.3. The offer quantity is 16,000, and the bid quantity is 48,000. The open interest for PNB is 254,432,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The 52 week low price of Punjab National Bank stock is 37.05, while the 52 week high price is 83.50.

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price of the stock is 75.79. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.51, indicating a positive change in the stock price of 0.51. Overall, the stock price of PNB has seen a small increase.

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 78.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (-58.82%) & 0.5 (-58.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.8 (-12.5%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 75.79. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.8. The bid price is 74.6, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 74.65, representing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 32,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 48,000 shares. The open interest stands at 255,296,000 shares.

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.29 and a high price of 76.15 today.

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79. It has experienced a 0.68% increase in percentage change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.51.

DaysValue
5 Days75.52
10 Days76.78
20 Days77.43
50 Days69.44
100 Days62.57
300 Days56.69
Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-52.94%) & 0.2 (-42.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.65 (-3.13%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.29 and a high price of 76.15 for the day.

The current data for Punjab National Bank stock shows that the price is 75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% and the net change is a positive 0.51.

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

The Punjab National Bank stock had a low price of 75.29 and a high price of 76.15 for the current day.

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-41.18%) & 0.2 (-42.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-6.25%) & 0.25 (-16.67%) respectively.

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 75.8. The bid and offer prices stand at 75.1 and 75.15 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 32,000 and 48,000. The stock has an open interest of 249,152,000.

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79. The stock has experienced a 0.68 percent increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 75.29 and a high price of 76.15 on the current day.

Top active call options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 80.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 85.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.8 (-5.88%) & 0.25 (-28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Punjab National Bank at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 75.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 70.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-37.5%) & 0.15 (-50.0%) respectively.

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51.

The low price of Punjab National Bank stock today was 75.29, while the high price reached 76.15.

The current data of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 75.79 with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.51. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 0.51 points. PNB is a government-owned banking and financial services company in India. The stock's performance can be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company news, and economic indicators. Investors and traders may use this information to make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding PNB stock.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months23.73%
6 Months54.38%
YTD34.28%
1 Year105.42%
The stock price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently at 75.79. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.51.

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a trading volume of 2,044,706 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 75.28.

