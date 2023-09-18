Hello User
Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 73.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.15 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank's stock opened at 74 and closed at 73.73. The stock had a high of 74.82 and a low of 72.88. The market capitalization of the company is 81,646.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.82 and the 52-week low is 34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954,856 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

