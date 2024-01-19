Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at ₹97.03 and closed at ₹97.24. The stock had a high of ₹98.95 and a low of ₹94.27. The market capitalization of the company is ₹108,084.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹100 and ₹44.41 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591,189 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹98.16, which represents a 0.95 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.92. This suggests that PNB stock has experienced a slight upward movement in the market.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 6,591,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹97.24.
