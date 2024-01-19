Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 97.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.16 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank opened at 97.03 and closed at 97.24. The stock had a high of 98.95 and a low of 94.27. The market capitalization of the company is 108,084.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 100 and 44.41 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591,189 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹98.16, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹97.24

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 98.16, which represents a 0.95 percent increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.92. This suggests that PNB stock has experienced a slight upward movement in the market.

19 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹97.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 6,591,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was 97.24.

