Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 74.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.11 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 76.65 and closed at 75.79. The stock reached a high of 77.2 and a low of 74.06. PNB's market capitalization stands at 81,734.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45, while the 52-week low is 35.5. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,588 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 73.85 as against previous close of 74.3

Punjab National Bank, a leading Indian public sector bank, is currently trading at a spot price of 74.2. The bid price is 74.1, while the offer price stands at 74.2. The offer quantity is 96,000 shares, and the bid quantity is also 96,000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 207,088,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.11, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹74.23

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 74.11. There has been a 0.16% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.12. This means that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock's low price for the day was 73.4, while the high price reached 75.05.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.55, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹74.23

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 74.55. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.32, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.43%
3 Months17.81%
6 Months52.83%
YTD31.44%
1 Year90.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.86, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹74.23

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 73.86. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.37, suggesting a decrease of 0.37 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹75.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 3,824,588 shares. The closing price for the shares was 75.79.

