Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 79.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.95 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 78.03 and closed at 79.63. The stock had a high of 78.37 and a low of 76.25. The market capitalization of PNB is 85,830.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 43.3. The stock had a trading volume of 6,410,659 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹79.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 6,410,659. The closing price for the stock was 79.63.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.