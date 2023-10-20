Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹74 and closed at ₹74.23. The stock reached a high of ₹75.05 and a low of ₹73.4. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹81,481.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.5. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,958,341 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indusind Bank
|1458.85
|8.55
|0.59
|1475.5
|990.25
|113191.47
|Bank Of Baroda
|202.9
|-2.3
|-1.12
|219.6
|129.65
|104926.94
|Punjab National Bank
|73.05
|-0.95
|-1.28
|83.45
|35.5
|80435.47
|Indian Overseas Bank
|41.65
|0.16
|0.39
|51.0
|17.05
|78728.55
|Union Bank Of India
|102.75
|0.25
|0.24
|113.4
|42.6
|70227.03
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 73.9. The bid price stands at 73.75, while the offer price is 73.8. The offer quantity is 48,000 shares, matched by the same bid quantity. The open interest for PNB is recorded at 192,752,000 shares.
Today, Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of ₹73.51 and a high price of ₹74.59.
The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is ₹74.19. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.19.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|19.33%
|6 Months
|52.26%
|YTD
|31.09%
|1 Year
|88.06%
The current price of Punjab National Bank stock is ₹73.99. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -0.01 and a percent change of -0.01.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a BSE volume of 4,958,341 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹74.23 per share.
