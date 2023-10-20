Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.19 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 74 and closed at 74.23. The stock reached a high of 75.05 and a low of 73.4. The market capitalization of PNB is 81,481.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.45 and the 52-week low is 35.5. The BSE volume for PNB was 4,958,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indusind Bank1458.858.550.591475.5990.25113191.47
Bank Of Baroda202.9-2.3-1.12219.6129.65104926.94
Punjab National Bank73.05-0.95-1.2883.4535.580435.47
Indian Overseas Bank41.650.160.3951.017.0578728.55
Union Bank Of India102.750.250.24113.442.670227.03
20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Punjab National Bank October futures opened at 73.7 as against previous close of 74.1

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 73.9. The bid price stands at 73.75, while the offer price is 73.8. The offer quantity is 48,000 shares, matched by the same bid quantity. The open interest for PNB is recorded at 192,752,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Punjab National Bank stock reached a low price of 73.51 and a high price of 74.59.

20 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹74.19, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹74

The current stock price of Punjab National Bank is 74.19. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.19.

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months19.33%
6 Months52.26%
YTD31.09%
1 Year88.06%
20 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹73.99, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹74

The current price of Punjab National Bank stock is 73.99. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a net change of -0.01 and a percent change of -0.01.

20 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a BSE volume of 4,958,341 shares. The closing price for the day was 74.23 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.