Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 3.7 %. The stock closed at 74.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.89 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

The open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the last day was 74.01, and the close price was 74.15. The high for the day was 79.05, and the low was 73.9. The market capitalization of PNB is 84,663.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 74.82, and the 52-week low is 34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares on the last day was 11,03,431.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,034,331. The closing price for the shares was 74.15.

