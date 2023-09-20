Punjab National Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

The open price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the last day was ₹74.01, and the close price was ₹74.15. The high for the day was ₹79.05, and the low was ₹73.9. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹84,663.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹74.82, and the 52-week low is ₹34.25. The BSE volume for PNB shares on the last day was 11,03,431.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹74.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Punjab National Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,034,331. The closing price for the shares was ₹74.15.