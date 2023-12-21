Hello User
Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank jumps in positive trade today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 86.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.07 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank Stock Price Today

Punjab National Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 91.81 and closed at 91.36. The stock reached a high of 92.2 and a low of 86.3 during the day. PNB has a market capitalization of 95,586.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 92.35, while the 52-week low is 44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,770 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price NSE Live :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹88.07, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹86.81

The current price of Punjab National Bank stock is 88.07. It has experienced a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.26, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock's low price for the day is 84.79 and the high price is 87.97.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank December futures opened at 86.0 as against previous close of 86.9

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 87.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 87.35, while the offer price stands at 87.4. The bid and offer quantities are both at 72000. The stock has a significant open interest of 177648000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹87.09, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹86.81

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the stock price is 87.09. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.28, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests that PNB stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months7.63%
6 Months64.33%
YTD53.85%
1 Year56.35%
21 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹85.82, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹86.81

The current price of Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock is 85.82. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.99, suggesting a decrease of 0.99.

21 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹91.36 on last trading day

On the last day, Punjab National Bank had a BSE volume of 3,860,770 shares with a closing price of 91.36.

