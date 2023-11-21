Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Punjab National Bank stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 78.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.45 per share. Investors should monitor Punjab National Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Punjab National Bank

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 78.08 and closed at 77.95. The stock had a high of 79.49 and a low of 77.75. The market capitalization of PNB is currently 86,359.4 crore. In the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 83.45 and a low of 43.3. On the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 3,746,674 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of 78.26 and reached a high of 79.25 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank November futures opened at 78.95 as against previous close of 78.45

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 78.55. The bid price and offer price are both at 78.55 and 78.6 respectively. The bid quantity is 40000 and the offer quantity is 24000. The open interest for PNB is at 237056000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Punjab National Bank Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price update :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.45, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹78.43

The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is 78.45, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is 0.02. This information suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of PNB.

21 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.69%
3 Months24.9%
6 Months55.09%
YTD38.88%
1 Year70.99%
21 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Today :Punjab National Bank trading at ₹78.67, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹78.43

The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is 78.67. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.24, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price Live :Punjab National Bank closed at ₹77.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a volume of 3,746,674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB shares stood at 77.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.