Punjab National Bank share price Today Live Updates : Punjab National Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹78.08 and closed at ₹77.95. The stock had a high of ₹79.49 and a low of ₹77.75. The market capitalization of PNB is currently ₹86,359.4 crore. In the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹83.45 and a low of ₹43.3. On the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 3,746,674 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Punjab National Bank stock reached a low of ₹78.26 and reached a high of ₹79.25 on the current day.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently trading at a spot price of 78.55. The bid price and offer price are both at 78.55 and 78.6 respectively. The bid quantity is 40000 and the offer quantity is 24000. The open interest for PNB is at 237056000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Punjab National Bank (PNB) stock shows that the price is ₹78.45, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is 0.02. This information suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of PNB.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.69%
|3 Months
|24.9%
|6 Months
|55.09%
|YTD
|38.88%
|1 Year
|70.99%
The current data of Punjab National Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹78.67. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.24, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Punjab National Bank (PNB) recorded a volume of 3,746,674 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PNB shares stood at ₹77.95.
